San Diego State reports 44 new coronavirus cases, 1 student hospitalized

There are now 444 confirmed or probable cases among students since the semester began. The stay-at-home order for students living on campus is still in effect.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — During a San Diego County coronavirus press update on Wednesday, San Diego State University reported 44 new confirmed or probable student cases of the virus.

This brings the total number to 444 confirmed or probable cases and the university since the fall semester began.

Students living on-campus were under stay-at-home orders for the week, along with a general advisory given to students living in the surrounding College Area. This order is slated to last until Sept. 14.

Dr. J Luke Wood said that around 500 violations have been given for health violations around the College Area since the semester began, an increase of around 50 since before the weekend.

During the press briefing, Dr. Eric McDonald, the county's director of epidemiology, said that one student was currently in the hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19. None of the other 444 students were reported to be hospitalized.

No other information was given about the student who was hospitalized.

SDSU issued the following update from Wood on Wednesday as well:

McDonald said students have been compliant with obeying guidance when it comes to isolation and investigating cases, and that these methods are working.

"I do feel like we are bending the curve at San Diego State... we have a number of cases under investigation," said McDonald.

Around the start of the month, less than a hundred students had tested positive for COVID-19. This week it is now in the 400's.

In a recent email to SDSU students, SDSU President Adela de la Torre said the campus will not shut down as cases increase.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has never closed, and we do not have any intention to do so," de la Torre said.

The university said about 75% of all cases are from students living off-campus. This means approximately 111 students who live on-campus have tested positive.