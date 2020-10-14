Back-to-School Backlash | San Diego Unified, Carlsbad School District to hold virtual sessions

Parents rallied Wednesday on what was the first day of small, appointment-based sessions at San Diego Unified.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's being called a 'Back-to-School Backlash' as parents and students in the San Diego Unified School District and Carlsbad School District said they're fed up with their schools staying closed.

On Tuesday, many of those families gathered for a rally in support of reopening.

There were still some of the signs left from Wednesday's rally, one of them saying 'Defund the Union.'

Parents rallied Wednesday on what was the first day of small, appointment-based sessions at San Diego Unified. They said they want all students back in the classroom.

"We want normalcy, we want our students in a classroom. We want them connecting with their peers, we want them connecting with their teachers. The isolations and shutdowns are not necessary, we don't think that are students are safer at home -- we believe they're safer at school and so we're advocating for them to have in-person options," said one SDUSD parent.

On Tuesday, the district sent out information on a series of Zoom presentations for parents that will give more information on what's currently appointment-based education. They said the sessions will allow parents a chance to catch up on information, provide input or ask questions. The first session begins Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Calling all parents! Join the district's first “Parents as Partners” Zoom Session. This new series allows parents a chance to catch up on info, provide input or ask questions! Dial in for the first session tomorrow at 5:30pm! Check the flyer to see how to join the call.#BetterSD pic.twitter.com/eijX4xAOK8 — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) October 14, 2020

In Carlsbad, the same call to go back to school came from parents as the district pushed back a return to the classroom for middle school and high school students to January of next year. In a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the district is expected to reassess those plans.