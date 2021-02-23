San Diego Unified School Board to announce target reopening date of April 12 on hybrid model

As for the hybrid model, the school said specifics are still being worked out, but parents will be sent a survey to weigh in.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — According to Board President, Richard Barrera, News 8 has learned the San Diego Unified School Board will announce a target reopening date at their Tuesday evening's meeting.



Barrera told News 8 the district plans to open up classrooms to all grade levels starting April 12 on a hybrid model. Teachers would return a week prior on April 5.



Barrera said that date is dependent on two factors, vaccines being made available to all teachers, as well as our case rate continuing to drop. He’s confident both goals will be met.



Following weeks of negotiations, state lawmakers have agreed to a $6.5 billion plan to help California’s school districts re-open safely. The Safe and Open Schools plan comes as San Diego parents rally to get their children back in the classroom.

The $6.5 billion Safe and Open Schools plan requires county public health officials to offer vaccinations to school staff returning to in-person teaching.

For districts to receive money, they must offer in-person classes by April 15 to vulnerable students in lower grades including English learners, homeless students and those without computers and foster children.

In a joint statement, several school districts including San Diego Unified, Los Angeles and Sacramento says this is a step in the right direction.

Parents were invited to connect with San Diego Unified School District leaders during a special virtual event.

The discussion was held Tuesday, February 16. News 8’s Marcella Lee moderated the forum as parents asked questions of the district leaders.