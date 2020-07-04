SAN DIEGO — Health care workers across the country have said there's a shortage of personal protective equipment like face masks. One small company in San Diego is now dedicated to making and donating face masks to those who need it most.



Allett is a slim wallet company that’s been around since 1995. The family company, run by a brother and sister, is now shifting gears. The company is transforming their warehouse in National City from making wallets to face masks.



What started out as a small one-time donation has now turned into a big project. It’s called “Thousands of Masks.” Owner, Bridget Muscat, says the response has been tremendous.

"We're at 3,500 mask donations right now. Anyone who purchases two masks, we will donate two. And when you make the purchase you can also decide where your donation goes," said Muscat.

Muscat says Allett is getting orders from all over California and other states as well. She said they're so busy, they have been able to double their workforce.

They usually have four people working for them, now they're up to eight. She said they will continue to make the masks as long as they are needed.

The cost of two masks is $25 and two are donated. They have masks for children, as well.