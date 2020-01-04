SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman knows what it's like to lose her husband to coronavirus. He died a few years ago from a different strain, and she now has a message for others.

Yali Bair-Ruiz's husband got coronavirus in 2018 and within a matter of days things quickly went downhill. Bair says her husband Aaron was 52 years old, he had underlying health issues and a weak immune system. She says her heart goes out to all of the people who are losing loved ones.

Here's what she wants people to know, although this "stay at home order" may seem like an inconvenience to many, she says we have to take it seriously.

"What I hope people take away from this is, is that it's a serious illness and the only thing we can do about it is stay way from each other and give the virus fewer places to go," said Bair-Ruiz.

Bair- Ruiz is also a small businesses owner. Just three months ago, she took over a wine bar in North Park, Splash Wine Lounge and Bistro, and like so many she's been forced to close. She has taken her business online offering her community what they want.

"What we offer is engagement to the community and people are still looking for that. We're offering online options, virtual happy hours and just trying to keep our community together until we're back in person again," said Bair-Ruiz.

Bair-Ruiz also adds that her heart aches for those losing loved ones during the pandemic because when her husband passed away, she was allowed to be by his side, unlike what's going on right now.