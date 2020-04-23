San Diego Zoo and Safari Park need donations to care for animals amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo and Safari Park is one of the biggest attractions for our region.



More than five million people visit the parks every year. However, during this time -- like so many, they are struggling.



Both parks have been closed over a month and they are feeling it. While no visitors are allowed inside, the animals are still there and need to be taken care of -- and we're talking about thousands of animals between the two parks.



There are 6,500 animals, and more than a million exotic plants. It takes a lot of people and a lot of money to run the places.



San Diego Zoo and Safari Park is a non-profit and it relies heavily on the community to survive. In fact, they just launched a critical needs campaign.



“There’s a lot of effort that goes into taking care of these animals. There is absolutely a lot of effort that we put into our animals every day. Bea our wallaby is one of our thousands of animals that we have here in our Safari Park. Our animals don't know there’s a pandemic going on so we're still here providing them with training sessions and their daily feeding and cleaning,” said Zoo Specialist, Kaitlyn Downing.



Right now, they’re offering online free activities for the kids, as well as, free science courses for middle and high school students.



This Saturday is World Penguin Day. You can log on to the zoo's website for some games and fun actives. Their online viewership has jumped up 6,000 % since the COVID-19 pandemic began. So, people are watching, and they really need your help financially to keep it going.