State exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in coronavirus cases.
The city health department says San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces. San Francisco has a high vaccination rate — nearly 90% of eligible residents have received at least one dose.
But other counties have much lower rates and the state is concerned that they will be at risk as the omicron COVID-19 variant surges. There's also concern that the virus will spread during holiday gatherings.
The mandate will last from Dec. 15, 2021 to Jan. 15., 2022. California residents outside of San Francisco, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask in all indoor, public settings.
Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a press conference Monday announcing the month-long mandate was due in part to a 47% increase in coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving.
More information about the indoor mask mandate can be found at the California Department of Public Health website.
