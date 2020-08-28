Saturate OC to hold large religious gathering in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — ‘Saturate OC’ the group that drew criticism for holding a massive worship service earlier this month in Newport Beach, now say they are returning Friday for an event in Oceanside.
Organizers for the group posted a video on Facebook that went viral back in July. Many criticized their lack of social distancing and mask requirements. No one was ticketed for defying public health orders.
On the group's website, it states it encourages people to bring masks and wear them, but video from the event shows hardly anyone listened.
When asked if there's concern about unknowingly spreading coronavirus - organizer and co-founder Parker Green told News 8's sister station in Los Angeles that people here have faith they won't. He also pointed out the recovery rate is high.
"People are far more afraid of losing their civil liberties in the long run than getting sick," said Green.
A similar event was also held previously in Huntington Beach.
News 8 reached out to the county to see if any preparations were being made for the church gathering event scheduled to be held in Oceanside.
"We are aware. We plan to team with Oceanside on site and educate the participants as to the requirements. Just like the Ocean Beach drum circle,” said Michael Workman, County of San Diego Communications Director. “We hope the participants will adhere to the facial covering and social distancing guidelines
News 8 also reached out to the organizers for Saturate OC for comment on the event.
“Thank you for reaching out regarding our Saturate event this evening in Oceanside. We are partnering with local churches in San Diego County to gather and worship outdoors. Masks and social distancing are encouraged and we provide Facebook live participation for those who don't feel as comfortable to gather in person or have health issues. Sean Feucht will not be at our event tonight, but we would love to have him join us another time if his schedule permits.”
Based on some of the groups previous events, the county is expecting big crowds.