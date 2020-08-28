Saturate OC to hold large religious gathering in Oceanside

News 8 reached out to the county to see if any preparations were being made for the church gathering event scheduled to be held in Oceanside.



"We are aware. We plan to team with Oceanside on site and educate the participants as to the requirements. Just like the Ocean Beach drum circle,” said Michael Workman, County of San Diego Communications Director. “We hope the participants will adhere to the facial covering and social distancing guidelines



News 8 also reached out to the organizers for Saturate OC for comment on the event.



“Thank you for reaching out regarding our Saturate event this evening in Oceanside. We are partnering with local churches in San Diego County to gather and worship outdoors. Masks and social distancing are encouraged and we provide Facebook live participation for those who don't feel as comfortable to gather in person or have health issues. Sean Feucht will not be at our event tonight, but we would love to have him join us another time if his schedule permits.”