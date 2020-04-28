Scripps Research looking for blood samples from COVID-19 survivors

Survivors with the strongest antibodies can help scientists develop virus medications.

SAN DIEGO — Scientists at Scripps Research in La Jolla are looking for COVID-19 survivors to give blood samples.

Researchers hope to identify the strongest antibodies that can be used to neutralize the deadly coronavirus.

Dr. Thomas Rogers, an infectious disease and immunology specialist with Scripps Research, said he is looking for a needle in a haystack of antibodies.



“This is a study to attempt to identify individuals that are very good at fighting off the virus, and then looking for a therapeutic that we can give broadly and internationally,” Dr. Rogers said.

He hopes to collect thousands of blood samples from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 by sending those patients a blood test in the mail.



“Individuals can take a device sent out in the mail. You place it on your arm. It collects a very small amount of blood. You mail it back to us,” he said.

Once they've collected the blood samples, researchers test the antibodies in the lab to see which ones neutralize the virus the best. The ones that work well eventually will be mass-produced for future therapeutic purposes, and may also help in developing a vaccine.

“Finding those people that fought the virus off the most is the best way to find an antibody medication,” said Rogers.

Scripps Research already has received about 1,000 patient responses via email after putting out a news release in March.