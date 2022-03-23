San Diego County will no longer require unvaccinated employees test regularly for COVID-19

Because of declining cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, starting on April 4 the county will change its COVID vaccine requirements.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County will no longer make unvaccinated employees test regularly for COVID-19 and will stop requiring new non-health care hires to be vaccinated.

"The COVID numbers have come down, this is a good opportunity, fewer and fewer people testing positive this is actually a very good thing,” said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Desmond says this is the right step forward and he’s been against the idea of testing, especially when the county needed employees.

“We were still short of many different frontline workers particularly psychiatric social workers, those working with homeless child welfare services,” said Desmond. “I didn’t think it was a good time to put the restriction on,”

Desmond says once masks were optional on March 1, testing for COVID-19 and requiring vaccinations should’ve been off the table. He says he’s glad to hear that this has happened.

“This is good news, I think we’re going in the right direction, people are kind of tired of it and over it, over COVID,” said Desmond.

Desmond says County Health leaders will keep a close eye on covid numbers and make changes as needed.

“We’re going to be vigilant and keeping an eye on things on the future so hopefully we don’t have to go back to this, but if we do, we’ll be able to do it on a ‘lessons learned’ from the past two years,” said Desmond.

And although vaccines will not be required for new hires not in the health care field, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, with UCSF says vaccinations are critical in keeping yourself protected.

“The whole purpose of vaccinations is for the future, it’s an insurance policy for the future, not only to protect individuals from getting really sick, but to respect resources in the community,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

The county originally had implemented this requirement for employees last August, but leaders say overall we are going in the right direction.

Desmond says right now, there are 19,000 employees and there are still shortages in certain sectors that he hopes this will attract more people.