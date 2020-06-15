San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector reopens downtown office

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reopened his downtown office Monday for in-person services.



"The health of our employees and customers is our top priority, so we have made some changes to how we do business face-to-face," McAllister said. "We are pleased to reopen our downtown branch and will be reviewing further possible branch openings under a phased and cautious approach to ensure everyone's safety."



The downtown office is located at 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162. To protect employees and customers, the Treasurer-Tax Collector installed protective barriers on top of counters, placed cashiers at least six feet from each other, and installed floor markers for customers to stand on to maintain social distancing. Public counters will be regularly cleaned throughout the day.



"We want to be available for those who absolutely need to see us in-person, but we still want to encourage people to visit our website, sdttc.com, to complete their business," McAllister said.



Just over 98% of property owners have paid their 2019-2020 property taxes, McAllister said. Those who have not paid both installments have until June 30 to pay before the bill goes into default and additional fees and penalties apply.



Under Gov. Gavin Newsom's May 6 executive order, small business owners or homeowners directly affected by COVID-19 have until May 5, 2021, to file a special COVID-19 penalty cancellation request. According to a statement from the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office, claims will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. If requests are denied, all penalties and fees will apply.



Customers can still pay their property taxes online, mail a penalty cancellation request form with payment and documentation, email a claim for an unclaimed property tax refund.



Customers can call the office at 1-877-829-4732 to get questions answered.