SDSU reports 2 new coronavirus cases on-campus

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State officials reported two new coronavirus cases among students Wednesday evening.

University officials said the risk to campus remains low, and that both cases are unrelated and are not believed to be connected to any "off-campus gatherings."

This makes 27 total cases of coronavirus among the SDSU community since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, SDSU welcomed 2,600 students back to residential housing -- a fraction of the students the university normally houses.

On Aug. 22, multiple parties were spotted by News 8 near SDSU, just days after a new case of coronavirus was reported on-campus.

SDSU officials say they cannot share the names or additional details of the students due to privacy restrictions.

Both students tested positive at SDSU's Student Health Services.

SDSU emailed a statement to News 8, saying disciplinary action will be taken toward those who violate health codes on or near campus.

The statement read, in part:

"For any off-campus gathering, both organizational violations as well as individual violations will be issued. The university takes any violation extremely seriously. Consequences range from an official warning to expulsion. The university asks that any community member who becomes aware of a potential violation among students report the situation using the COVID-19 Incident Reporting Form.

For those living on-campus, the university has put into place an extensive range of proactive measures. If violated, these are also subject to student disciplinary action, as noted above.