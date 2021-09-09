SDSU Senate votes down 'faculty instruction choice' resolution despite COVID concerns

The San Diego State University Senate voted down a resolution that would have given faculty members the option to move their classes all online or do a hybrid model.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Senate, which is made up of faculty, staff and student representatives proposed a resolution allowing faculty their choice in instruction due to the rise in the number of California COVID-19 cases.

The university senate is requesting faculty be given the freedom in their choice of appropriate class options until the pandemic conditions have improved.

San Diego State sophomore Julia Tucci said she “feels pretty safe in class and everyone has their masks on, and if anyone tests positive, they email the entire class."

Some students said regardless of concerns about the Delta variant, they do not want to take all virtual classes.

"I don't see any reason why it would have to go fully online. I am all for what we are doing right now,” said Jake Enrico, SDSU senior in journalism with a minor in finance.

SDSU sophomore Olivia Gentry said her freshman year was kind of rough due to virtual instruction.

“I definitely liked in-person classes better, and I would kind of be bummed out if we did go back online. It was kind of hard like having to apply ourselves online and was difficult to communicate with professors unlike this year, you can meet people in your class and create study groups and stuff,” Gentry said.

SDSU senior accounting Harrison Rosenthal said he is completely against the resolution.

“My preference is completely in person. I am graduating in three years instead of the traditional four years, so I have had a year and a half of my college experience wiped out because of COVID. I really don’t want to have to go back online, and I want to have some semblance of a normal college experience,” Rosenthal said.

San Diego State's Associated Students organization released a statement saying, "it opposes the Senate proposal regarding switching to virtual instruction for the fall 2021 semester."

The student group sent a four-page letter to university senators saying "the resolution would be inequitable and unjust to the entirety of the students”

At the university senate meeting held on Zoom, the leaders discussed the resolution's option of granting faculty members choice in offering their courses in person, hybrid or virtual-only and without approval from the Provost, department chairs, or their deans.

Rosenthal questioned the purpose of the resolution at this point in the semester.



“From what I heard already, the teachers had the option if they did not feel comfortable coming to class in person to be able to move their classes online before the semester even started, so why this is coming three or four weeks into the semester and already passed the add/drop deadline anyway? I honestly do not have any clue why this is even happening,” said Rosenthal, also a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

In response to the vote, a spokesperson for San Diego State said:

"The resolution failed, with 77 voting against and only 2 voting in favor of the resolution. There are currently no plans by the university to change the modality of any existing fall courses.

Through the ongoing SDSU Flex plan, the university is able to quickly pivot courses and university services to virtual instruction, whether a need arises for either a short- or longer-term period.

With about 95% of students having submitted proof of vaccination and nearly as many of our faculty and staff, and with additional weekly testing in place, the university has seen no evidence of any spread related to instructional, research or on campus activity since the start of instruction, and has a low positivity rate among confirmed cases.