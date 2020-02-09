SDSU to move classes online for 4 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

SDSU said Wednesday afternoon that 64 students have tested positive for the virus since the start of the semester. All classes will go online for four weeks.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University and San Diego County announced Wednesday that all university classes will be online for the next four weeks and all athletics are paused for two weeks. The county said no students have been hospitalized, but many have shown symptoms.

The move comes in response to 64 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among SDSU students since the semester began. The university is unsure how many campus community members are quarantining at this time.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county's director of epidemiology, said that the situation at SDSU can't be treated as one outbreak, but they are following a group of students living off-campus that are considered to be a community outbreak.

"We have found some that are indeed linked," McDonald said about case connections at SDSU.

"We do expect more cases, but what is important is how we respond," McDonald said.

SDSU Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J. Luke Wood said that students now have the choice to leave on-campus housing if they want to, but must quarantine if they decide to return to SDSU. More than 130 spaces are available to house students who need to quarantine if they start feeling sick or are exposed to the virus.

Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Andrea Dooley clarified that all 64 student cases were a combination of on-campus testing and off-campus testing facilities.

All of the SDSU cases are counted in the county data.

Dooley said the website for tracking the COVID-19 cases at SDSU will be updated with more in-depth detail.

Currently, no testing data or illness onset statistics are listed on the website.

