SeaWorld and LEGOLAND present reopening plan to the county

The plan to reopen for the summer would also include Aquatica and the USS Midway Museum.

SAN DIEGO — A few San Diego attractions made their case to the county on Wednesday to reopen this summer. LEGOLAND, along with SeaWorld, said they have begun work on plans to safely reopen their theme parks while following CDC guidelines.

The plans would also include Aquatica and the USS Midway Museum. If the attractions get the greenlight, all four could be open as soon as July 1.



They said they are following the CDC guidelines and the advice of outside medical consultants to prepare to reopen as soon and as safely possible. Kelly Terry, SeaWorld San Diego spokeswoman, gave News 8 a statement that said,

“We are following the CDC guidelines and the advice of outside medical consultants to prepare to reopen SeaWorld San Diego as soon as safely possible. We are developing a range of precautions and safety measures, all of which are designed to provide our employees and guests a safe, healthy, and clean environment. We hope to make official announcements regarding SeaWorld San Diego soon, as we continue to work closely with state and local officials. When we do reopen, our guests can expect the same type of fun, and exciting experiences they are used to at SeaWorld.”



LEGOLAND California Resort confirmed it is presenting a comprehensive plan as a group to the County of San Diego’s Public Health team to get direction on the next steps in order to open by July.

Julie Estrada from LEGOLAND said, “The plan gives details on personal protective equipment, social distancing, cleaning and sanitation, sick policies, employee screenings, COVID training, and customer communication including signage and website messaging. The safety and health of our employees and guests is the top priority for all San Diego attractions and we can’t wait to be back open!”

