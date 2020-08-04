SAN DIEGO — As the coronavirus - also known as COVID-19 - continues to wreak havoc on the world and workforce here in the U.S., the orders to self-isolate and social distance are affecting some jobs more than others.

Once the Governor of California ordered everyone to shelter in place unless necessary two weeks ago, Jessica Burman was out of a job.

“From that point on, the decision was made to close the doors at the salon and we’ve all been out of work since then,” she said.

As a self-employed hairstylist, Burman is one of the many independent workers struggling to make ends meet, due to not being able to work at all.

“The main thing is the income. I have none and a lot of us as self-employed people work paycheck to paycheck or client to client so to speak and we have families,” Burman said.

Those issues have become a topic of discussion on a local Facebook group for stylists trying to navigate the coronavirus crisis and find financial resources to help them.

Many are realizing they don’t qualify for traditional unemployment.

“It’s our livelihood,” said Kimberly Creekmore. “We can’t pay our rent, we can’t feed our families, we can’t get medication for sick family members.”

Creekmore, who owns Cultivate – a HairLoveDesign Salon, in La Mesa started the Facebook page back in 2012.

“I closed a day before the governor gave word to close and so I’ve seen it’s really been hard on owners and renters, on everybody,” she said.

Eight years after starting the Facebook group, it’s now a saving grace for many people in the industry trying to research the resources to help them financially through the crisis and to just vent as well.

“[It's] a way to kind of connect with other stylists and voice our frustrations,” said Burman. “It’s very difficult to figure out the whole unemployment process.”

Creekmore had to lay off an employee and even as a stylist and owner, is still trying to figure out how to save her business.

“I don’t even know what’s going to happen for us. We may close and that’s heartbreaking," she said.

Below are links people facing similar struggles can access for help:



Another program is for any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private nonprofit organization or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19.

