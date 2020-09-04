WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The United States Senate will vote Thursday on a separate bill that would fund small businesses across America.

According to the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, the new money would be an additional $250 billion.

The additional money comes after several business owners were turned away during the first round of loan applications last week. Small business owner, Gerald Griffin said, “I'm not sure why they wouldn't want to process them, especially for their good customers, I've been with them for years. But I guess that's a business decision they make.”

Griffin was not denied by a big bank, but he was by San Diego County Credit Union who says they do not process small business loans. He was able to successfully apply through the Bank of Southern California.

Big banks like Bank of America were criticized for not letting non-borrowing clients apply when applications first started. They quickly changed that decision.

The surge of small business loan applications is why the new $250 billion is being proposed. However, the issues surrounding the first loan roll out may lead some senators wanting new and more precise guidelines which could delay a vote. Another possibility is it could be held up in the House like the stimulus bill where democrats may try to work for assurances on other issues.

