SAN DIEGO —

San Diegans are sending the love amid the coronavirus pandemic

This is a challenging time for all of us, but we want you to remember we’re in this together.

From patriotic parades for World War II veterans to chalk art, to church bells for first responders, San Diegans are sharing their love.

In Serra Mesa, a surprise birthday parade for WW II veteran Ruth Gallivan who turned 104 years old.

“It was a surprise! A big surprise and it was fun,” said Gallivan.

She is believed to be the oldest living female U.S. Marine west of the Mississippi.

“I don't have any secret, I just ignore getting older," she said.

Once COVID-19 hit the community, her family scrambled to celebrate her milestone.

'Pandemic' scientist says his team has discovered potential cure for COVID-19

A California scientist and his team say they have found a potential cure for COVID-19.

News 8 introduced you to Dr. Jacob Glanville of Distributed Bio a couple of weeks ago. He's one of the doctors featured in the Netflix show "Pandemic." His team in the Bay Area has been working around the clock trying to come up with a drug to treat COVID-19. Monday he announced he believes they've found one.

"We are happy to announce we have completed the engineering and we have some very potent antibodies that can be effective against the virus," said Dr. Glanville.

On Wednesday, during the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Dr. Fauci was asked about Dr. Jacob Glanville’s work with antibodies, and said he supports the concept of monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Fauci said the science is well established.

Making personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers who are facing shortages

The dwindling number of personal protective equipment or PPE continues to put healthcare workers on the front lines at risk.

San Diego nurse Vanessa Dangerfield said, "There are concerns about having enough protective equipment. Masks, gloves, PPE and gowns."

Her husband, Ryan Williiams, used his unique engineering talents to design a program to create 3D-printed PPE masks. He works for 3D printer company, Craftbot, and is doing something similar.

"I am 3-D printing these files for the headband portion of these masks," said Williams.

Jarabek Family Faculty Organization and the Scripps Ranch Civic Association are also helping.

"The community reach that has come of this effort now is 200 plus strong," added Williams.

To be clear, according to the FDA, 3D-printed PPE may provide a physical barrier, but are unlikely to provide the same fluid barrier and air filtration protection as FDA-cleared masks and N-95 respirators.

Nevertheless, healthcare workers said the shields help.

Gov. Newsom announces new initiative to help small businesses in CA amid coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new state initiative Thursday to help California small businesses. He also highlighted two federal programs, including one that provides up to $10 million in relief for those that keep paying their workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a former small business owner himself, Newsom said he understands the financial hardships hitting so many people in California, where he says 49 percent of all private sector workers are employed by small businesses.

To help small businesses keep more of their money right now, the governor announced owners do not need to make sales or use tax payments right now; The state is deferring payments of up to $50,000 for one year.

"In essence, it is a bridge loan. The money that you've already collected, you will not have to pay the state for 12 months. No penalties, no interest," Newsom said.

Earth gets a break from human activity due to the coronavirus pandemic

This planet has been getting its teeth kicked in for along time and with the coronavirus basically shutting down human activity around the world, signs that Mother Nature is resilient are being seen around the globe.

In Wuhan, China, more than 80% of the air pollution has been reduced. Other parts of China have also seen a reduction in air pollution.

The sky is also clearer in other parts of the industrialized world, like North America and Europe. One of the hardest hit areas is Northern Italy, and the reduction in pollution is incredible.

Associate Professor Octavio Aburto, who is a Marine Biologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said human activity has reduced dramatically in terms of using transportation like cars, and planes. According to Aburto, because industries have also shut down, CO2 emissions have reduced as pollution declines dramatically.

_______________________________________________________________

News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.

