SAN DIEGO —

A Story of Hope: San Diego man survived coronavirus against all odds

Frank Eller's COVID-19 survival story is giving the world hope.

The 87 year old retired Marine from San Diego was in critical condition after being diagnosed with the virus just weeks ago while on a cruise ship.

"Gradually from that first day, I began to feel better. I felt by the sixth day I was fully recovered and ready to go," Heller added.

He attributes his resilience to his family, faith, and his years of service with the Marine Corps.

He survived the war back then, and the war against a virus now.

"Ooh-rah," he shouted with joy.

RELATED: A Story of Hope: San Diego man survived coronavirus against all odds

San Diegans are making homemade masks for people in need

Across the world and right here in San Diego County, there is a shortage of masks to protect our health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Several San Diegans are making masks to donate to anyone in need. News 8 spoke to several health care providers in San Diego who said that right now, they are not accepting homemade masks, but they do applaud the effort and support for the health care community.

Erin Nelson, a dental hygienist in Rancho Penasquitos, made her own how-to video to inspire other San Diegans to pitch in. Erin said if you like to join the effort, you can email her at Sewing Away.

News 8 also spoke to Claudia Biezunski.

"It's the least I can do in a scary time, you know," said Claudia.

She is the owner of Sew Loka in Barrio Logan. She said her super power is sewing, so she and her super-sewers have teamed up to make 400 masks and counting.

RELATED: San Diegans are making homemade masks for people in need

News 8 talks with a San Diego man who beat coronavirus at Palomar Medical Center

You no doubt have heard of the large number of people all around the country who have tested positive for coronavirus, but what about those who are recovering from it?

News 8’s Shannon Handy skyped with a 56-year-old man who was treated at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

Paul Martinez was diagnosed with the virus nearly two weeks ago and ended up spending three days in the ICU, but now he is at home recovering.

RELATED: News 8 talks with a San Diego man who beat coronavirus at Palomar Medical Center

Sending neighborhood love in San Diego County

During California's shelter in place order, San Diego neighbors are getting creative with how they spread cheer, and one of those ways is Christmas lights.

“Christmas lights bring joy to people,” said Robert Dmohowski, Oceanside resident.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Robert said he’s been isolated from neighbors and wanted to find a way to brighten spirits in his Oceanside neighborhood on South Pacific Street.

"People walk by and see them, and they might do the same,” said Dmohowski.

RELATED: Sending neighborhood love in San Diego County

San Diego Padres hold Opening Day ceremony despite coronavirus-delayed season

The San Diego Padres held an Opening Day ceremony at Petco Park Thursday, despite the coronavirus pandemic postponing what was supposed to be the first game of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.



Thursday afternoon was slated to mark the Padres' Opening Day game versus the Colorado Rockies.



Instead, the Padres featured a rendition of "God Bless America" at the game's start time of 1:10 p.m. "as a symbol of solidarity with our resilient country and all of you during this time of crisis," according to a letter tweeted Thursday and signed by Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler and Padres general partner Peter Seidler.

RELATED: San Diego Padres hold Opening Day ceremony despite coronavirus-delayed season





Social distancing can't stop these San Diego seniors from getting their workout class in! 👯‍♀️





Missing the beach? You can watch these amazing San Diego beaches live from your home all-day

Does California's stay at home order have you cooped up inside your home dreaming of the beautiful San Diego beaches? Instead of pressing your face against a window to try to sneak a peek of the great outdoors, you can find all your favorite beach views from the comfort of your couch.

From Coronado to Cardiff to Carlsbad, HDOnTap has all the live streaming views you need to remind you what is out there at the coast and will be still waiting for you to enjoy when the beaches and parks open up again.

Each of these live streams are live 24/7 just click on the link below:

RELATED: Missing the beach? You can watch these amazing San Diego beaches live from your home all-day

KFMB

The power of community: San Diegans helping one another

NEWS 8 knows the power of San Diegans, the power of our community, especially in times of need.

NEWS 8 joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise IMMEDIATE, EMERGENCY FUNDS for our most vulnerable neighbors in need.

Food security

Rent & utility bills

Income replacement & Gap Funding

Nonprofit, no-interest loans for business & community service

100 percent of donations will go to organizations helping San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 ongoing health crisis.

We’re here to help one another navigate through these uncertain times. Here are ways you can help:

Donate now to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund

View all coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19

What Everyone Can Do to Minimize Chances of Getting COVID-19

People can help limit the spread of infection, by taking these steps:

Wash your hands often to help protect you from germs.

often to help protect you from germs. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available. It should contain at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

frequently touched objects and surfaces. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home and keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then wash your hands.

Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.

Get COVID-19 Info Via Text

County residents can now receive information about the novel coronavirus via text thanks to the County COVID-19 public information text message alert system. The system allows County health officials to send real-time information about COVID-19 in the region. To sign up to receive the messages, text COSD COVID19 to 468-311. The system was set up to let County public health officials issue information and instructions on changes related to COVID-19 in the region.

If you have individual questions, please talk to your health care provider. For community resources, please call 2-1-1 San Diego or visit 211sandiego.org or the County’s Coronavirus Disease webpage.