Rev. Shane Harris, San Diego civil & human rights activist, tests positive for COVID-19

After traveling to Minneapolis, Harris led several events in San Diego County before his positive test results.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego activist Shane Harris has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rev. Harris recently visited Minneapolis, MN, to meet with George Floyd's brother as he made an emotional plea to the agitators in the crowd of protesters, to stop looting.

News 8's Shannon Handy sat down with Shane to talk about his positive test, his symptoms, and how he is coping with it.

Civil rights activist and president/founder of the People's Alliance for Justice Rev. Shane Harris said he is isolating for 10-14 days, and that he is currently feeling “ok”.

On Wednesday, Harris held a briefing in La Mesa saying he and the other groups represented are looking toward reform.

The media briefing was held where the Chase Bank was burned down on Spring Street in La Mesa during protests over the weekend.

“The buildings you see behind me have been burned down by those who do not represent the black community. And do not represent black leadership in this region or country," said Harris.

Harris condemned the looting and rioting that took place in La Mesa and other areas of San Diego County over the weekend. Harris said those actions do not represent the message they want to advance.