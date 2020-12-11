Shopping in the purple tier in San Diego

Shoppers say the experience will be different and so will what gifts they buy and how much they spend

SAN DIEGO — No doubt holiday shopping will feel and look different this year.

Instead of the traditional Black Friday deals, many stores are getting a head start online.

Many retailers have already launched Black Friday deals to get ahead and avoid long lines.

On Tuesday, the state announced San Diego County moved into the purple tier, the most restrictive, which indoor malls and retail capacity to 25 percent.

This will add to changes in our shopping experience, what we will buy and how much we want to spend.

“Probably all online because of the coronavirus,” said Jose Torres.

Black Friday isn’t canceled but online deals launched in October.

However, many stores such as Macy’s, Target, Kohls, Best Buy and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving and open early the day after. Big Lots plans to be open on the holiday.

Some shoppers remain cautious about heading to the stores.

“I can't risk it, I have to stay healthy. I have a family,” said Torres.

San Diego County will remain in the purple tier on Black Friday, which limits capacity to 25 percent at indoor malls and retailers. Westfield and Fashion Valley did not return our request for comment on what shoppers can expect. Carlsbad Premium Outlets declined to comment on our request for information on assuring customers a safe shopping experience.

“I'm not too scared we are taking care of ourselves,” said a shopper.

As many of people are staying inside, giving trends are projected to change as well. Shoppers are projected to buy home and lifestyle gifts such as cookware and board games.

Forbes reports two surveys, one says shoppers will spend more to try and bring normalcy back to the holidays while others are spending less because of financial hardships.

“For sure cutting back,” said Mirella Moreira, shopper.

Another shoppers says he is fortunate enough to have the means to spend more.

“Oh definitely just to get the economy going again,” said Tommy Nguyen, shopper.

No matter how people are shopping this year, many are missing the traditional hustle and bustle.

“I can't wait until next year,” said Moreira.