Shut down of indoor operations in effect as San Diego County nears 21K COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO — A closure of indoor operations at various businesses throughout San Diego County is now in effect as the county COVID-19 case total nears the 21,000 mark.



County health officials reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday, raising the region's totals to 20,887 cases and 436 deaths. Of the 7,246 tests reported Tuesday, 7% returned positive, slightly above the county's rolling 14-day positive test average of 6.2%.



Of the 14 deaths, six were women and eight men. They died between July 2 and July 13 and ranged in age from mid-40s to late 80s. All but one had underlying medical conditions.



Three new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday, bringing the weekly total to 15 -- well above the county's metric of no more than seven in a one-week span. The new outbreaks were reported in a restaurant/bar, place of worship and a private residence.



A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.



Following Gov. Gavin Newsom's updated health order Monday, all indoor operations ceased at midnight Tuesday in gyms, houses of worship, non-critical office businesses, hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls and personal care services, such as massage businesses and tattoo parlors.



Of the total positive cases, 2,073 or 9.9% have been hospitalized and 541 or 2.6% of cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit.



About 145 of every 100,000 San Diegans are testing positive for the illness, well above the state's criterion of 100 per 100,000. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations have inched up over the last several weeks and now sit at 458, of which 163 are in intensive care units.



Additionally, the smoke from the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego could cause potential health problems for those most susceptible to COVID-19, including the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions, health officials said. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher asked residents who smell smoke or experience eye irritation to remain indoors with doors and windows closed and to avoid strenuous exercise.