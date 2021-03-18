Six Flags Magic Mountain to reopen on April 1

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Six Flags Magic Mountain will reopen to visitors on April 1, park officials announced on Twitter Thursday. It's the first day that theme parks are allowed to open under guidelines of the "red" tier of the state's coronavirus reopening rules.



The park will be open for members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and then open to the general public on April 3, officials said.



Because of coronavirus concerns, tickets and reservations will be available online to California Residents only, officials said.



The move comes one day after Disneyland and California Adventure announced an April 30 reopening, more than one year after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.



State health officials announced earlier this month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state's four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. L.A County moved into the red tier on Monday.