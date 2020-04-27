Some San Diego beaches open for limited use after weeks-long closure

Any open beach can be used for walking, running, fishing, or as an access point to the ocean.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County health officials have amended two COVID-19 public health orders, lifting ocean restrictions for swimmers, surfers and those using kayaks or paddleboards. The access to oceans on several county and city beaches went into effect Monday, while some cities have opted not to open their ocean access just yet.

The order allows ocean access from city beaches for swimming, surfing, using kayaks or paddleboards, or fishing. Piers, boardwalks and parking lots are still closed to the public, and the order does not include boat ramps or watercraft. It also does not apply to state parks and those beaches. It leaves the decision of beach closures and reopenings to each city.

A San Diego ordinance last month called for emergency closures of all city-owned beaches, parks, and trails due to the coronavirus pandemic. Closures for other city and county beaches and other public areas followed shortly after.

Each municipality has now been tasked with making the call on opening beaches and some are opting to wait.

Any open beach can be used for walking, running or as an access point to the ocean.

“[You] can’t sit, lay down, play volleyball, or engage in group activities,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Friday.

Fletcher said that piers and boardwalks will remain closed. Recreational boating is not allowed because it’s hard to social distance on a boat and ensure passengers all are from the same household, Fletcher said.

On Saturday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Police Chief David Nisleit, and San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland went over the rules regarding the lifting of some beach restrictions. Phase 1 of the beach re-opening plan includes restrictions such as no group gatherings, no parking and no lying down to soak up the sun.

County leaders said everyone must practice social distance and they recommend facial covers which will be required starting May 1.

The county said each city must show measures it is taking to maintain distancing guidelines before they can reopen.

Here are the latest updates from individual city, county and state beaches as of Sunday night:

Did NOT open Monday, April 27, 2020. The Carlsbad City council will hold a special meeting Friday to review plans for a “phased reopening” of the beach, trails and parks.

Opened for water and limited activities Monday, April 27, 2020 except for Coronado Dog Beach.

Did NOT open Monday, April 27, 2020. In a joint statement on Friday, the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach announced they would not reopen their beaches on Monday like other parts of San Diego County.

Opened for water and limited activities Monday, April 27, 2020. The Encinitas City Council held a special meeting Sunday and the measure to reopen Moonlight Beach passed by a 3-2 vote.

Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach allowed access to the sandy beach on Monday, April 27, 2020, but not the ocean, which is still too polluted to allow people in the water. If further testing indicates the water is OK to swim and surf in, city officials will open up the ocean.

Opened for water access and limited activities on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Opened for water and limited activities on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Did NOT open Monday, April 27, 2020. In a joint statement on Friday, the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach announced they would not reopen their beaches on Monday like other parts of San Diego County. On the city's website, it indicated officials are targeting the week of May 4 to reopen.