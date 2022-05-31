Some South Bay schools returning to mandatory masks

The renewed mandate for South Bay Union School District in Imperial Beach will last at least through the end of the school year on June 9, and possibly beyond.

Example video title will go here for this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — With less than two weeks to go before summer break, some South Bay schools are returning to mandatory masking in the face of rising COVID-19 numbers.

The head of South Bay Union School District in Imperial Beach issued the mandate on Tuesday for both indoor and outdoor settings. It will last at least through the end of the school year on June 9, and possibly beyond.

"The mask is itchy, and I get hot!" said 4th grader Selene Gonzalez.

When she returned to school at Imperial Beach Charter after Memorial Day weekend, she was in for a surprise.

"We just came back to school and I didn't have my mask," she said. "They were like, where's your mask? I was like, we need one again? This is exhausting!"

Her mother, Kara Robbins, agreed.

"We're almost to summer: we will be okay," she told CBS 8. "To bring it all back again now...it's not good!"

Selene's older sister, 5th grader Mileah Robbins, is more ambivalent about masking.

"I think it's okay to wear a mask, because you won't get COVID too easily," she said.

The renewed mask mandate includes next week's promotion ceremonies.

The district's superintendent cited a recent uptick in COVID case numbers, which includes a high rate of COVID transmission throughout much of the county, including the three zip codes comprising the district.

South Bay Union has more than 6,000 students through the 8th grade.

This comes one week after San Diego Unified, the county's largest district, announced it would also bring back the mask mandate on an individual school basis, if certain criteria were met: or example, if 10% or more of a school's students are absent for three consecutive days due to illness.

Back in Imperial Beach, not all parents and students are opposed to closing out the school year having to wear a face covering.

"I like the thought," said Mark Greensky, whose grandson attends Imperial Beach Charter. He said it's the most prudent move in the face of rising COVID numbers.

"Whatever it takes to make it safe, right?" Greensky told CBS 8. "I want to be safe!"

"I would prefer no mask, but I don't mind wearing one," said his grandson, 8th grader Tony Peavey.

"I mean, it doesn't completely stop the spread, but...there's a lower chance of someone catching it."

As for how long this latest mask mandate will remain in effect, the district's superintendent told parents in a letter, "We will continue to monitor the county data through the summer, with the hope that COVID rates will decrease and we can return to optional masking for the new school year."

To take a closer look at COVID case numbers county-wide, click here.