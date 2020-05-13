South Bay leaders push for new COVID-19 testing due to increase cases

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis will hold a media briefing, along with other South Bay leaders, Wednesday at 9 a.m.

SAN DIEGO — The South Bay is being hit exponentially hard, that's why county leaders are taking several new steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis will hold a media briefing, along with other South Bay leaders, Wednesday at 9 a.m. to share how symptomatic and asymptomatic residents of National City can get tested, what resources are in the pipeline, and what local agencies are doing to strengthen T3 efforts (testing, tracking and treatment).

There were 235 positive coronavirus cases reported by the County of San Diego in the City of National City, placing National City’s percentage rate (for every 100,000 population) at 377%, which is the highest in the county and 4.7% of all the positive test results countywide.

After leading the charge with being the first in the county to require face masks in public settings, the South Bay leadership focused on how to work closely with the county to provide more testing in the South Bay communities.

“The key to effectively containing the spread of the coronavirus disease is a game plan with three parts: Testing, Tracking, Treatment,” Sotelo-Solis said.

The following speakers who are expected to be in attendance at Wednesday's briefing include:

Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, Mayor of National City

Kevin Mattson, CEO, San Ysidro Health

Neerav Jadeja, Chief Executive Officer-Paradise Valley Hospital

Barbara Jimenez, Director, Central & South Regions, SD County Health & Human Services

The county has announced that it intends to increase testing for COVID-19 to get a clearer idea of how far the disease has progressed in San Diego County. They intend to hire additional public health nurses, health care workers and set a goal of testing 5,200 people per day.