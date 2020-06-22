Spike in positive COVID-19 cases in San Diego County

Saturday data shows an increase in positive cases of 7%.

SAN DIEGO — New data from over the weekend shows a spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases in San Diego County.

According to data reported Saturday, there has been a 7% increase in the number of positive cases. Since May 21, the average increase has been 2 to 3%.

Data reported to the county Saturday shows 310 new coronavirus cases out of the more than 4400 people tested.

Restaurants started re-opening in San Diego at the end of May. Bars, gyms and nail salons re-opened during the past week and a half.

Two new community outbreaks were reported Friday.

Thursday County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said any further openings allowed by the governor wouldn't be implemented until numbers go down.

The county did not report where exactly new outbreaks were occurring,

"When we think there is a danger to the public we will share a location,." said Supervisor Fletcher. "If there's something specific the public needs to know we will do that. But to arbitrarily do that would undermine confidence of people to cooperate with our contact tracing investigations."

So far, at least one restaurant has announced it has temporarily closed its doors again.

Nolita Hall posted on instagram that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the Little Italy eatery will remain closed until June 30 for deep cleaning.