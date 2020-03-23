SAN DIEGO — While sports all over the country are on hiatus due to the coronavirus quarantine some sports have decided to go virtual!

Both NASCAR and Major League Rugby have decided to take their sport into the digital realm. Each one is hosting its own style tournament online with the actual players competing through different platforms.

NASCAR used iRacing, an online eSports simulator for their 100-lap race Sunday. Here is an example of seven-time NASCAR Champion and El Cajon native Jimmie Johnson's setup.

For those die-hard fans wondering, Denny Hamlin won the virtual race. Hamlin pledged before the race to donate $100 per lap led plus $5,000 for winning the race. That totaled out to $6,400 after his victory. He is donating to The NASCAR Foundation to assist Miami-area families affected by the virus.

As for Major League Rugby (MLR) they too are taking the virtual approach using the game Rugby 20 and the streaming platform Twitch. Their tournament consisted of five rounds and a playoff.

The San Diego Legion got off to a hot start in the real world with a perfect 5-0 record before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 but dropped their opening virtual match to Utah. The next chance to see the online battle for the Legion will be Tuesday as they take on Houston in the online world.