Increased stimulus check amount would be welcome for many affected by the pandemic

Here's when you could see the payments arrive and how much they may be.

SAN DIEGO — One day after President Donald Trump signed the $600 stimulus payments bill into law, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a much larger pay-out.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate will consider it.

That’s great news for people like San Marcos hairstylist, Lydia Landers, whose business was closed for six months this year because of the pandemic. "I have lost probably $15,000 to $20.000 with the shutdown," she said.

She’s very happy some money is coming, be it $600 or $2,000; but she's still sad about the entire situation. "It's gonna help. But it's not the same," Landers added.

Bartenders and waiters at local restaurants have felt the pain, too. "I'm definitely losing out on a lot of money; I’d usually be on five shifts a week, now down to two or three a week,” Derek Halloway said. Working the bar & floor at Filippi's Pizza Grotto in Scripps Ranch; Halloway's hours per shift are down, too.

"I will say last year in December I would make around $3,000 and this year, it's half that, if not less," he said.

Halloway is glad to see something coming from the federal government. "I'm excited; that'll be a big help," he said.

How fast could the IRS send out checks?

During the first round of economic impact payments, President Trump approved the CARES Act on March 27 and the first checks started appearing in people's bank accounts about three weeks later, during the week of April 14.

However, because the IRS already did a lot of the set-up work during the first round of payments, there's a chance a second round of stimulus checks could be sent out faster.

In an interview last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Americans can expect to receive stimulus payments in just a few days after the bill becomes law.

If you received your first stimulus check by mail, you'll want to sign up for direct deposit to make sure you get it quicker. It's likely that paper checks won't arrive until weeks after payments are sent out to those who set up direct deposit.

How much will the stimulus checks be?