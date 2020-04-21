SAN DIEGO — There are a lot of things we can't do right now, but if we need groceries we can go to the store. However, San Diego seniors who are at risk for COVID-19 cannot.

Point Loma High School Junior, Maddie Wozniak, created a community service that helps those in need. She launched Store 2 Door, after her grandparents who are at high risk, moved in with the family when the stay-at-home order was put in place.

"We couldn't leave the house and when we tried finding a place to deliver food, after hours and hours of searching we finally found a place that would deliver to us. And they couldn't deliver it to us for about a week," said Wozniak.

The lack of services inspired Wozniak to start Store 2 Door. She reached out to 20 of her friends who she says were eager to help. The Point Loma, University City Heights and Torrey Pines High School students got the word out about their free service and began helping out seniors in need.

Wearing masks and gloves, they do all of the shopping and drop it off at homes. The service is free of charge, the resident needs to find a way to get them the money like using Venmo.

Wozniak says it started with just seniors in need, but they have now extended their services to anyone, for example moms with newborn babies who can't leave their homes. Wozniak says it goes beyond just helping people with groceries, it’s making friendships.

"It's a really cool thing to form these bonds too because people are very lonely right now. For us to be able to be an outlet for them is exciting for me to create that community feel. We also have a wellness team that reaches out to those people and writes them handwritten cards and just to check in on them. Community is a really big aspect of it, and it feels really cool to bond with them," said Wozniak.

