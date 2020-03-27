SAN DIEGO — It's Friday and the the weekends are not what they used to be for now. So, for all of us who don't have plans, News 8’s Stella Escobedo has a good idea you may be interested in.



Stella wants you to get dressed up this weekend and have fun with hundreds of other people via Facebook.



There is a dance party being held via Facebook live with Don and Corey. This is their happy hour. They’re hosting Facebook Live concerts on Sunday, March 29. It will be their 7th one.



They live in University Heights. If Don looks familiar to you -- that's because he's an entertainer at Martinis above Fourth among other places, Don and Corey say this Sunday they want you to get dolled up and join them at 5 p.m.



“We'll play calm dinner music while you eat your food over candlelight with your loved ones and at 7 o'clock we will take off our ties and coats and turn on the disco lights and start doing dance music for people,” said Don and Corey. “What do you do when you have two out of work musicians -- you make them sing in their office. It's definitely an escape for us, too.



Check out Don and Corey on their Facebook page.