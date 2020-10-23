Students from Mission Vista High School quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

According to the district, more than 130 students in four classes at the high school, along with four teachers and one aid have been ordered to quarantine.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More than 100 high school students were in quarantine as of Thursday after a student at an Oceanside school tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after the Vista Unified School District reopened for in-person learning. The positive case was reported at Mission Vista High School where students returned on Tuesday.

According to the district, more than 130 students in four classes at the high school, along with four teachers and one aid have been ordered to quarantine for two weeks after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

News 8 spoke with one senior who said he's not surprised. Student Trey Leblanc said he was alerted by his teachers but fortunately, he won't have to quarantine.

District officials say they have to act with an abundance of caution and based on their decision tree, anyone who may have had contact with the student does have to quarantine. As of Thursday, this is the only reported case in the district since campuses reopened.

“The student did not come into close contact with every student; however, since this is our first incident, we are proceeding with an abundance of caution,” a statement from the district read in part. “These students and staff members were placed into a 14 day quarantine at home in accordance with the Decision Tree requirements. Their classes will pivot to the virtual learning model we used during the month of September using Canvas and Zoom.”

On Tuesday as Vista Unified opened up all campuses to half of its 20,000 students who chose to return some teachers expressed concerns to News 8 saying there weren't enough consistent safety protocols in place.

"Not [in] all classrooms do students have the ability to socially distance - especially in middle and high schools,” said one teacher. "There's also a lot of our members right now who don't have proper PPE."