Supervisors Fletcher and Jacob to present $34 million stimulus package Tuesday

The proposal includes $17 million "for implementing economic stimulus programs for restaurants and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Diane Jacob say they will introduce a $34 million economic stimulus package designed to assist local businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the full Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The proposed Economic and Humanitarian Stimulus Package from federal CARES Act funding would also be used for more behavioral health and child welfare services.

The proposal includes $17 million "for implementing economic stimulus programs for restaurants and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic"; $15 million for behavioral health services -- including telehealth capabilities, electronic health record upgrades and care coordination, outreach and engagement and workforce recruitment and retention; and $2 million for child welfare services to enhance existing contracts to include expanded outreach, service and support for at-risk families who have been disconnected since schools were closed due to coronavirus dangers.

The supervisors plan to present their proposal to the full Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. 

