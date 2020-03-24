SAN DIEGO — A coalition of restaurants nationwide wants to encourage people to order out on Tuesday, March 24. They’re calling it the #GreatAmericanTakeout.

Many restaurants around the country have had to close entirely or transition to solely delivery and takeout operations, in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Restaurants from mom and pops to local bakeries to the big chains are trying to get the word out.

They say place your order, take a picture of your meal and post it on social media with the hashtag, #thegreatamericantakeout.

There are 76,000 restaurants in California, and the industry accounts for more than 1.8 million jobs. Some industry executives say it's no longer about the survival of individual restaurants, it's about the future of the industry.

