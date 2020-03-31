SAN DIEGO — Times are very stressful right now for all us. So what should we be doing to take care of ourselves? News 8's Stella Escobedo spoke to cardiologist Dr. Ernst Schwarz who says right now we have a lot on our mind.

We're worried about not getting COVID-19, dealing with the kids at home and maybe you're out of a job. Dr. Schwarz recommends making sure you have a healthy diet, get fresh air, exercise and most importantly good sleep.

"One of the issues we see when people get very sick whether they have underlying health disease or not is sleep deprivation, seems to be one of the biggest risk factors, " said Dr. Schwarz.

Dr. Schwarz also said stay away from any toxic substances such as vaping. Stress impacts us all, and some of this may be obvious, but the doctor said it's important to be intentional, especially right now.

