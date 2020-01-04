SAN DIEGO — Furthering efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among San Diego’s homeless population, the San Diego Convention Center on Wednesday will begin opening its doors as a temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with groups from the City’s bridge shelters.



San Diego leaders including Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and City Councilmember Chris Ward will be joined by the following:

Regional Task Force on the Homeless CEO Tamera Kohler,

San Diego Convention Center President and CEO Rip Rippetoe

Alpha Project President and CEO Bob McElroy

They will discuss how the Convention Center will be used to create more shelter space, allow more room between individuals per guidelines from public health officials, and centralize limited shelter staff.



City officials say the move is part of a new, system-wide, coordinated plan to further help sheltered and unsheltered individuals remain healthy during the global pandemic. Dubbed “Operation Shelter to Home,” the temporary repurposing of the Convention Center as a shelter will support a broader regional approach to address homelessness during this state of emergency.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.