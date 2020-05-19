The Old Globe postpones 2020 Summer Season productions to 2021

The Old Globe said they have already experienced significant financial losses, and suggest ticket holders retain their tickets for rescheduled shows.

SAN DIEGO — The Old Globe Tuesday announced that it is moving the productions in its 2020 Summer Season to the summer of 2021, although exact dates have not been settled upon.

The season’s titles include a classic American musical, a new adaptation of a 20th century thriller, and two of Shakespeare’s masterworks on the Globe’s outdoor stage.



Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director, said, “As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hold the world in its grip, The Old Globe, like so many theatres everywhere, is moving to adapt. Our decision to postpone our summer season is prudent and necessary in order to protect the wellbeing of our artists, staff, and audiences, and to ensure the long-term viability of the company.”

Edelstein continued, “The ongoing crisis has already required us to take some difficult steps, but this one is especially painful. Summer 2020 will be the first time since World War II that there will be no live theatre in Balboa Park, no Shakespeare under the stars. Just as the Globe reopened after the war, so we will reopen when the pandemic eases, and at some future date these shows and the wonderful work of the great artists making them will once again bring light into our venues. But for now we acknowledge a real and grievous loss to our region and its culture.”

The Old Globe said they have already experienced significant financial losses, and suggest ticket holders retain their tickets for rescheduled shows from this season to show their continued support for The Old Globe and the artists. They said it's the ticket holder's choice to do that and/or make a donation to help ensure the ongoing stability of the Globe when they reopen.