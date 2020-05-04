SAN DIEGO — Tom Dempsey, the NFL's longtime record holder for longest field goal and a former San Dieguito high school and Palomar College student, has died of complications from the coronavirus at the age of 73.



Dempsey died Saturday night at Lambeth House Retirement Community in New Orleans, his family told The Times-Picayune.



He contracted the virus in March during an outbreak at the retirement home, where at least 15 residents have died after being stricken with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.



Dempsey was born without fingers on his right hand or toes on his right foot, his kicking foot. He wore a specialized flat shoe during games.



On Nov. 8, 1970, Dempsey kicked a record 63-yard field goal as time expired to give the New Orleans Saints a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. It broke the existing NFL record by seven yards.



His record stood until 2013, when Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos kicked a 64-yarder aided by the high altitude in Denver.



New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson said, "Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations."



Dempsey, who was born in Milwaukee, competed in football, wrestling and track and field at Palomar College. He was inducted into the college's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

----------------------------

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: Federal field hospital planned for Escondido in fight against coronavirus

RELATED: United States 'wasted' months before preparing for virus pandemic

RELATED: Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19

News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.