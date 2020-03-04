SAN DIEGO — A North County San Diego research lab is testing thousands of drugs to see if they can be used as treatments for COVID-19.

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is working with $20 million in funding from the Gates Foundation, acquired through Scripps Research.

In order to study coronavirus, scientists must have samples of the virus delivered to the facility, and that’s exactly what happened last month at the SBP lab at Torrey Pines.

Researchers are testing more than 13,000 drugs and compounds to see if they can kill the virus.

Professor Sumit Chanda is the lab’s director. Initially, Dr. Chanda hopes to find 30 to 40 compounds that might work. Then, researchers will do further testing to identify a handful of compounds that show promise.

“We hope to get down to maybe three or four that are promising, and move them into animal studies or directly into human trials,” said Chanda.

Because coronaviruses can become resistant to treatment drugs, Chanda expects they will need more than one compound to treat COVID-19.

“The strategy really is going to be developing a drug cocktail that boxes the virus into a corner. We did this for HIV. HIV therapy consists of about three antiretroviral virals,” Chanda said.

The infectious disease expert hopes his research can produce a treatment for COVID-19 fairly quickly because all the compounds he is testing have been used in humans before.

“If they can knock down the virus, we know that there is a safety record associated with these compounds and these can be very quickly developed into candidates that can go into clinical trials for testing to see if they work in humans,” Chanda said.

Some of the drugs being tested could be fast-tracked for approval, Chanda added, so they could be available to treat COVID-19 in two to three months.

