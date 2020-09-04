SAN DIEGO — Tri-City Medical Center recently purchased medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients thanks to an emergency grant.

The hospital is doing everything it can to save as many lives as it can, and that includes protecting their own staff.

"All of this equipment being donated makes an impact," said Dr. Gene Ma, an emergency physician at Tri-City Medical Center. "The best practices are to limit exposure to physicians who are very much in close contact to the virus."

The Tri-City Hospital Foundation received a $100,000 grant from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund. News 8 is its media partner.

The money was spent on equipment like GlideScopes, which help distance staff from infected patients during intubation.

Dr. Ma demonstrates how it works below:

The money was also used to buy iPads, crucial technology when a patient's loved ones can't be with them.

"To be able to give somebody, if they can't come in, the last moment...to have the opportunity to really have their moment with their family member, it's something I don't think you can replace," said Dr. Ma.

Jennifer Paroly, president of the Tri-City Hospital Foundation, said the grant money means a lot to them.

"People were calling saying, 'Can you help us with this? Can you help us get medical equipment?'" she said.

"It really is remarkable how these dollars can be deployed into the community," said Mark Stuart, president of the San Diego Foundation, which is home to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

"100% of the dollars are going out to nonprofits that are here in San Diego County," said Stuart.

----------------------------------------------------------------

RELATED: The power of community: San Diegans helping one another

RELATED: Interfaith Community Services sees sharp rise in need from the community

RELATED: How to help those who can't pay their bills in San Diego

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.