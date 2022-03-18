California to lift requirement of negative COVID-19 test and vaccination for indoor mega-events beginning April 1

CALIFORNIA, USA — Beginning Apr. 1, the requirement for vaccine verification or proof of negative tests for those attending indoor mega-events will be lifted and will now be a strong recommendation.
On Friday, the California Department of Public Health announced they would be changing the COVID guidelines for mega-events as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining statewide.
According to the CDPH, indoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega-events are those with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees.
Here are the updated restrictions applying to indoor and outdoor mega-events:
- Vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID test
- Strongly recommended at indoor mega-events.
- Recommended at outdoor mega-events.
- Capacity limitations
- No restrictions at indoor or outdoor mega-events.
- Physical distancing
- No restrictions for attendees, customers, and guests at indoor or outdoor mega-events.
Under the new guidance, those hosting mega-events will get to decide if they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
"The risk of spreading COVID-19 is decreased when all parties are vaccinated," a statement from the CPDH says.
The state says vaccination and negative COVID-19 test results still remain an important strategy in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
Read the full updated guidance from the CDPH HERE.