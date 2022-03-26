Vaccine clinic held in City Heights to boost community numbers

In an effort to boost vaccination rates in a community that has some of the lowest numbers in the city, organizers held a vaccine clinic outdoors in City Heights.

SAN DIEGO — Many San Diegans came for the convenience of a vaccination clinic in City Heights offering all types of vaccines and the flu shot.

"There's that new variety coming around, and we are going to be doing some traveling, and I don't think we are really out of this thing quite yet,” said Charles Scott, who biked over from Kensington to 4265 Fairmount Avenue to get a booster shot.

"The easier you make it, the better it is. Everybody is getting very casual, including me on wearing masks, so if you let your guard down, and you don't get a booster then you may get sick,” Scott said.

Happening on the last Saturday of every month, Vaccine clinic, food drive and immigration services booth offered in City Heights at 4265 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego. 12-4pm

Put on by the Employee Rights Center @midcitycan @SeanEloRivera @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/fs9QYSKPH7 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) March 26, 2022

Two years into the pandemic with declining COVID cases overall, The Mid-City CAN, or Community Advocacy Network says City Heights and surrounding neighborhoods have some of the lowest vaccination rates in San Diego.

"The vaccination rate for children especially in our area in the central region is under 50 percent,” said Mid-City CAN civic engagement coordinator Shanti Huynh.

Organizers, including the Employee Rights Center took on hands-on approach by providing free bags of food, COVID test kits and offered mammograms, immigration and citizenship class info and help securing Medi-Cal and food stamps.

"People who don't have their basic needs met like food are not going to go and get the COVID vaccine right? They need to have those needs met first, and that is why we have food here as well and break barriers like language, finances, technology, transportation and misinformation that has been preventing many from getting vaccinated, " Huynh said.

Attendees liked how there was no long wait, and the multicultural staff served their specific needs.

Jacob Gabriel, a 16-year-old Hoover High School sophomore was excited to get his booster shot after his mom urged him and his father Lee to do it.

"I'd rather get it just to be safe that's all, and I don't want to get my family sick either,” Gabriel said.

For her first time, Nancy Vidal finally got the COVID vaccine.

“I don't like people to get pressured if they are not ready for it, but I surely would recommend it because I do get all my shots even my flu shot and everything, but it was just that COVID was something more unexpected that happened. There are people who right away got a vaccine, and there are other people like me that just needed the time to be prepared for it,” Vidal said.

For anyone who missed out on the event, community organizers say they are planning another vaccine clinic to be held at the last Saturday of each month.