Alpine teachers first district in California to be fully vaccinated

The Alpine Union School District Superintendent says a local clinic offered to vaccinate its staff members.

ALPINE, Calif. — Teachers and staff members in the Alpine Union School District rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers and staff members started to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

“I definitely cried quite a few times today, an emotional day,” said Nikki Woodward, 3rd and 4th grade teacher, Boulder Oaks Elementary.

Superintendent Richard Newman, Ph.D., believes they are the first school district in the state who will be fully vaccinated with the first dose.

“We have been open for our students for 15 consecutive weeks without closing any of our schools and I attribute that to our strong protocols,” said Newman.

There are 200 employees within the Alpine Union School District. Newman says approximately 150 have been vaccinated and says for the first time in ten months this gives them hope for students and the community.

“Let them know that the world will be ok and tomorrow is a brighter day,” said Newman.

Although the county has not expanded vaccinations to educators, the state has approved it under Phase IB. Newman says a local clinic contacted him last week after fulfilled vaccinating healthcare workers they offered to vaccinate district staff members including substitute teachers.

“They have asked me for fear out of concern of security not to name them,” said Newman.

He says the District was one of the first in the county to receive a waiver to reopen in the fall and are on a hybrid in-person learning schedule.

Although they still need the governor's approval, Newman hopes once all staff receives the second dose they can fully reopen.

“I believe it is our moral responsibility when it is safe and possible to bring our students back from in-person learning,” said Newman.

And bring hope to students and teachers.

“Today put us one step closer to that end goal of getting to hug our kids and getting to be in a school where they love to be and bring some normalcy back to our students,” said Woodward.