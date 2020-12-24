Black San Diegans still skeptical of COVID-19 vaccine

The People’s Alliance for Justice said it would like to continue these conversations with health officials and the community.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Health Department leaders took part in a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the coronavirus and the hesitation many in the Black community have about getting the vaccine.

Now that we have a vaccine for COVID-19, the push to get as many people vaccinated is a top priority for health officials. It’s especially important in the Black community where many said there’s been a history of receiving inadequate medical treatment.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on across the country, health officials in San Diego County are teaming up with activist group People’s Alliance for Justice to address the fears and hesitation many have about getting the Coronavirus vaccine.

“All of the vaccine that is approved by FDA is safe,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego County Public Health Officer.

Wooten started the town hall by explaining the process of developing a vaccine and going in to the three phases of its distribution. She also emphasized that a Black woman helped to develop the vaccine.

“Dr. Corbet was one of the researchers, one of the NIH researchers, that was involved in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Wooten.

With about 60 community members and county leaders attending the virtual event, some people expressed concerns about the vaccine being mandatory and how a history of unequal medical treatment in the Black community has created a lack of trust.

“Guess the main concern for me is why we should trust this vaccine at all. Especially as Black women because the health system is really, really oppressive against Black women,” said Aleighna Smith, Commissioner on Youth Engagement for The People’s Alliance for Justice.

Wooten emphasized that the vaccines have all gone through trial and that it is not mandated by the state or federal government.