CA rolls out COVID-19 vaccine notification system | My Turn available in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Hoping to answer the most pressing question residents have regarding the COVID-19 vaccine -- when can they get it -- the state Monday rolled out a pilot website on which people can sign up to receive alerts on when they're eligible and then schedule an appointment. The MyTurn system is operating on a trial basis for residents in San Diego and Los Angeles counties, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the system will hopefully be available statewide by early February.



The website, at MyTurn.ca.gov, allows people to input their basic information and learn if they are currently available to receive a vaccination and, if so, allow them to scheduled a shot. People who aren't yet eligible can provide information on age and occupation and register to receive an email or text alert about when they will be able to schedule a shot.