California state workers must now show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get weekly testing

The requirement comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new requirement in the fight against COVID-19 is now in effect for California state workers in “high-risk congregate settings.” All state employees will now be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus at least once a week.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that the new rules would take effect on Aug. 2, and officials say testing will be phased in over “the next few weeks.” In addition to being tested at least once weekly, unvaccinated workers will also still be required to wear face coverings and other appropriate PPE, officials said.

“Too many people have chosen to live with this virus. We’re at a point in this pandemic where choice, individual’s choice not to get the vaccine is impacting the rest of us in a profound and devastating and deadly way,” Newsom said.

Health care workers will need to comply with the new rules by Aug. 9 with the process complete by Aug. 23.

Officials say “high-risk congregate settings” include places like adult and senior living facilities, jails, and homeless shelters.

NEW: CA will have the strongest state vaccine verification system in the US and will require state employees & healthcare workers to provide proof of vaccination—or get tested regularly.



We’re experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone that can get vaccinated—should. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021

There are at least 238,000 state employees, and more than 2 million health care workers in the nation's most populated state.

To date, roughly 71% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine shot according to the California Department of Public Health.