CDC: People should continue testing for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated

After vaccination, people should continue to follow current health guidelines to protect themselves and others, the CDC says.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This story was written before the CDC updated it's guidelines for fully vaccinated people. The CDC now recommends testing only if the fully vaccinated person feels COVID-19 symptoms. Learn more about the latest CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people here.



Fewer people are getting tested each day in California. According to the California Department of Public Health, the average number of tests performed has dropped an average of 188,816 below where it was before Nov. 23.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the rate of vaccination increases, the rate of testing shouldn't drop because more people are vaccinated.

"Also, vaccinated people should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including all other SARS-CoV-2 testing recommendations and requirements and state, territorial, tribal, and local travel recommendations or requirements," the CDC states on its website.

The CDC recommends people get a viral test to determine if they have a current infection. The CDC's current testing guidelines suggest people should get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus or had to do a high-risk activity or job.

While fully vaccinated people do not have to quarantine after being exposed to an infected person, the CDC said people still watch for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following exposure.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after their Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

The high efficacy of the current vaccines doesn't mean health officials know how much vaccines will reduce coronavirus transmission or how long the vaccine's protection will last.

According to the CDC, 17.1% of California's population has one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 7.7% received a second dose.

The CDC adds that vaccinated people should continue to follow current guidance, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands often.