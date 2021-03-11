City of National City teams up with school district for COVID-19 shots for kids

National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis recently teamed up with the National School District team to commit 8,000 vaccine shots to National School District students.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Nationwide 28 million children 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with the recent approval from the CDC & FDA for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis recently teamed up with the National School District team to commit 8,000 vaccine shots to National School District students.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis stated, “As a parent of three NSD students, I know our National City youth- the next generation of leaders- are ready to be part of the solution. National City will continue to work with our partners to provide convenient, safe and abundant access to the COVID-19 vaccine for our families, parents, caregivers and their little ones.”

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Leighangela Brady stated, “National School District is proud to partner with Mayor Sotelo-Solis, the City of National City and Samahan Health Center to provide COVID-19 vaccine accessibility at all ten of our schools. Students deserve to feel safe at school and we believe this opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will provide students the protection they deserve.”

The vaccine — one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with kid-sized needles — requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection to kick in. That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.