What's being said about concerns over possible vaccine supply shortages

White House officials say they feel "absolutely confident" that every American who wants a vaccine will get one

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Even in advance of the FDA's approval Friday night of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, President Trump celebrated the rapid development of this and other vaccine candidates.

Critics, however, have questioned if there will be enough doses to inoculate every American who wants the vaccine.

"We think by spring we're going to be in a position that nobody would have believed possible just a few months ago," the president said earlier this week.

However, questions continue to dog the White House over whether Pfizer offered the government the option to buy an additional 500 million doses of the vaccine beyond the 100 million doses it initially agreed upon: an offer that the federal government had reportedly declined.

White House administration officials tell CBS News that those reports are false, stating that the Trump administration is "in the middle of negotiations right now and can't talk publicly about it," adding that they feel "absolutely confident" that every American who wants a vaccine will get one.

"Pfizer has stated that they will ship out the vaccines within 24 hours of getting the approval," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County's public health officer, meaning that San Diego could receive its first doses within days

The State of California is expected initially to receive 327,000 doses, more than 28,000 of which will be directed to San Diego for its first round of inoculations, destined for acute health care providers in the county's hospitals and psychiatric facilities.

"We are not even getting enough doses for that first portion of tier one," Dr. Wooten said. "We are basically just getting over 70 percent."

As for when, or how many, additional doses beyond the first shipment of Pfizer's vaccine will be delivered to San Diego is not clear.

"We don't know the answer at this point in time of how many we will get," Dr. Wooten added.

What is clear though, according to Dr. Mark Sawyer a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Rady Childen's Hospital who voted to approve Pfizer's vaccine as part of the FDA's advisory panel: everyone should get vaccinated.

"I can assure people that not only was the process complete, but there is a very extensive process in place set up to follow people after vaccination to make sure we don't learn new that would change our mind about the vaccine," Dr. Sawyer told News 8.