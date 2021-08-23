County and Padres team up to vaccinate San Diegans at Petco Park

The first 150 people who get vaccinated at Petco Park on Tuesday will receive a free pair of tickets to the Sept. 8 game against the Los Angeles Angels.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County and the San Diego Padres are teaming up for a vaccination event at Gallagher Square in Petco Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The first 150 people who get vaccinated at Petco Park on Tuesday will receive a free pair of tickets to the upcoming Wednesday, Sept. 8 game against the Los Angeles Angels. A commemorative Padres Hero T-shirt will also be available to everyone vaccinated, while supplies last.

The clinic runs from 1 to 5 p.m. for everyone, and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for those with tickets to that evening’s game. The entrance is at the 9th & J gate with no-cost parking available between 1-3 p.m. at the Padres Parkade, 440 11th Avenue (vouchers are provided after the vaccination).

First and second shots will be administered, and an unlimited supply of all three vaccines will be available. The tickets and T-shirts are available to everyone vaccinated, regardless of whether it is a first or second shot. Minors will need to have a parent or guardian present to be eligible.

“While San Diegans have done a great job getting vaccinated, we need even more people to be immunized so that we can slow the spread of COVID-19, especially now that the Delta variant is taking hold in our communities,” said Chair Nathan Fletcher, County Board of Supervisors. “Get vaccinated so that we can knock COVID-19 out of the county.”



This is the third time the County has teamed up with the Padres to vaccinate San Diegans at the Park. Two other vaccination events took place in June. The Aug. 24 clinic will coincide with a three-game series where the Padres are celebrating Mexican Heritage and African American Heritage.

Vaccine availability is plentiful and widespread throughout San Diego County. You can find it at doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County sites for people with no medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.